AG leads Fiji delegation to Ocean Conference

A Fijian delegation, led by Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is in Palau to attend the 7th Our Ocean Conference over the next two days.

The conference, which is co-hosted by the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry and Palau President, Surangel Whipps, draws attention to the serious threats facing the world’s ocean.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Our Ocean, Our People, Our Prosperity”.

The Australian Government sponsored a special flight for Pacific Island leaders to attend the conference.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau is also part of the delegation.