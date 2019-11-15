AG joins Youth group in a tree planting initiative

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the Caubati Methodist Church Youth group are the first to plant trees in the New Year.

Sayed-Khaiyum was supposedly on a family picnic which ended on a high note with him joining the youth on a tree planting event in Sila, Sigatoka.

The Attorney General says these youths could have enjoyed their holidays however, they now are the first to plant a tree in 2021 and this will go down in the history book.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are planting in areas around the village and of cause in the beach area and it will put more oxygen into the air, get more carbon dioxide sucked out from the air and trees of course help towards that. This the type of collaboration we need amongst all the different stakeholders, amongst the general citizenries.”

Village Elder Naibuka Volavola says the initiative is applicable in this new decade amid the impact of climate change and sea-level rise.

“It is a great program by the youth. It has also set a platform for the youth in this village to undertake this sort of program to sustain them in the future.”

Caubati Methodist Church Youth Leader Manasa Davui highlighted that this is the first of the many projects planned for this year.

“This project is special for us as we are the first batch to plant trees this year. We have other projects coming up such as mangrove planting and assisting people with special needs.”

The Attorney General says Fiji remains a leader in mitigating climate change and such a move by the group of youth is motivating and Fijians should freely participate in the course.