News

AG hits out at Salote Radrodro

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 4:39 pm
Opposition MP Salote Radrodro and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Attorney General has hit out at Opposition MP Salote Radrodro for claiming there is no long-term planning by the government.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says never before in the history of Fiji, did we have a 20-year development plan.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that they are re-assessing development strategies as the pandemic has disrupted their plans, and they are getting technical assistance to look at the National Development Plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“She said there was no long-term plan done. Never before in the history of Fiji did we have a 20-year development plan.”

Radrodro claimed that past governments had plans for five years, which she believed was a long term planning

“They said that this is Fiji’s first-ever long-term development strategy. This is not true. Previous Governments right from the airlines days and we that worked in the civil service know that there were such plans as DP6, 7, 8, 9”.

Sayed-Khaiyum has also taken a swipe at Radrodro for rubbishing the National Development Plan.

“It’s not something you go and sit down honorable Radrodro, I know you may have done it before, over a cup of tea, and then decide the 20-year development plan.”

The Attorney General claims Radrodro wants to gain political mileage by talking about the Auditor General’s Report on the SDGs despite the fact that the audit assessments were done even before the government did any work.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Auditor General is not entitled to question the merits of government policies.

