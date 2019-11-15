AG highlights lack of General Practitioners in certain areas

A total of 2.9 million visits to the Ministry of health outlets which includes, health centres and nursing stations around the country were recorded last year.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says of these visits, 71 percent were recorded in small health facilities.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that only 850,714 consultation happens in the divisional and sub-divisional hospitals.

Article continues after advertisement

“They may want to go and see somebody for a minor element but they may end up spending two to three hours waiting if that is the wait time. People get frustrated, productivity hours are lost and at the same time they could probably go and see the local General Practitioners.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians don’t have a culture of having a family doctor.

He adds mostly people in the upper-income bracket have a family Doctor, however, the Government wants to reach out to those in the lower-income bracket.

He highlighted many areas don’t have general practitioners.

“Nabouwalu, Korovou, Seaqaqa and Dreketi, and there are other pockets of places. I am glad Dr Zen you opened here but I don’t know how many people will be able to afford it.”

He adds private doctors can also service rural areas which will enable them to work with the community and provide social services as well.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Public-Private Partnership which was signed to develop, upgrade, equip and operate the Ba and Lautoka hospitals have been extended until June next year.