AG explains government guarantees on Fiji Airways loans

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says government guarantee on loans for State owned entities is nothing new.

Responding to criticism of government’s guarantee of a $450 million loan by Fiji Airways, Sayed-Khaiyum says he doesn’t know why this is becoming an issue now.

“There used to be one point in time guarantees given to FEA about $400m, government guarantee and it did not generate this kind of shenanigans or concern we are seeing by the media. We had government guarantees for other types of projects when we had the Exim Bank of India funding the FSC project given under whatever government it was, SDL did not see this kind of concern.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds all these matters have been clearly explained in parliament, but politicians tend to bring this up for mileage.