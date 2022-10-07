AG encourages believers to reflect on their own lives

AG speaking at the Fiji Muslim League National Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi today. [Photo Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the occasion of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday allows believers to self-reflect on their deeds.

Today, thousands of Muslim believers commemorate Prophet Mohammed’s birthday throughout the country.

Speaking at the Fiji Muslim League’s Eid-Milad-Nabi in Lautoka, Sayed Khaiyum says the prophet’s teaching is to teach everyone equality and respect.

Article continues after advertisement

While relating to the journey of the prophet, the Minister says people nowadays, even within Muslims, are looking at the outward appearance of others instead of their inner beings.

He says this mindset is also common among some parents.

He says what matters in life is how you tolerate others.

“It does not matter, when you die it won’t matter how fair you were or how dark you were. What matters is what your deeds were like, how did you treat people when you were on planet earth. These are very fundamental issues.”

The Minister reminded believers that as Muslims, they need to look at how the prophet lived his life and how they can emulate that on a very practical level.

He says believers are born with nothing and die with nothing except their beliefs and their deeds.

The Minister also stressed that Muslims should not be racially conscious.

He says they should be at the forefront of ensuring and standing up to racial discrimination.

He told believers to follow the teaching of the prophet to become better human beings.

Sayed-Khaiyum also stressed that Fiji is unique in a way that it celebrates public holidays for three of its major religions.

He says Fijians should value and cherish this uniqueness.