AG emphasizes on affordable financing

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] speaking during the Blue Talks virtual meeting at the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Suva [Source: Fijian Government]

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says if vulnerable countries want to invest in our oceans through the Blue Bond, access to affordable finance is important.

Speaking during the Blue Talks virtual meeting at the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Suva, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that if this simply remains in talks, we will not be able to meet our Sustainable Development Goals.

Sayed-Khaiyum says individual countries should also be transparent on how they will use the finance to mitigate climate risks and provide sustainable livelihood to their people.

“65 percent of our population lives within five kilometers of the ocean and some other countries are of course within a kilometer, the entire population lives within one kilometer of the ocean. So all of us kind of very precariously hanging on to the edge.”

Fiji is currently working on a Blue Bond with the United Kingdom and is hoping to partner with other agencies like the Asian Development Bank.

This Blue Bond will raise up to $100 million for investments to deliver a sustainable blue economy, create jobs and protect Fiji’s ocean and biodiversity.