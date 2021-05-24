Home

AG discusses way forward with Investment Fiji

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source : Investment Fiji]

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with a team from Investment Fiji this morning to discuss Fiji’s strategic plan.

Sayed-Khaiyum emphasised the importance of close collaboration with national agencies and stakeholders to create an attractive investment climate that promotes employment and sustainable and social development.

An analysis of Fiji’s sectors in terms of foreign direct investment and trade was presented, where tourism, food and agriculture, basic manufacturing, and professional services were among the top-recommended markets for Fiji to pursue investment partnerships in.

Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Chetty, and consultants from OCO Global were part of the meeting.

