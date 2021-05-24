AG discusses way forward with Investment Fiji

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with a team from Investment Fiji this morning to discuss Fiji’s strategic plan.

Sayed-Khaiyum emphasised the importance of close collaboration with national agencies and stakeholders to create an attractive investment climate that promotes employment and sustainable and social development.

An analysis of Fiji’s sectors in terms of foreign direct investment and trade was presented, where tourism, food and agriculture, basic manufacturing, and professional services were among the top-recommended markets for Fiji to pursue investment partnerships in.

Article continues after advertisement

Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Chetty, and consultants from OCO Global were part of the meeting.