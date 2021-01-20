AG disappointed with the state of buildings in Suva

Building owners in Suva’s Central Business District have been confronted about the unattractive look of some buildings in the capital city.

Speaking at the Suva Retailers Association Meet and Greet last night, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the view from some office buildings is not appealing.

“Look up Cumming St and Mark Street, just look at the quality of the buildings and look at the paint and how dirty it is, it does not really inspire confidence in the city.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Attorney General told businesses to do their part and improve the look of their buildings to make Suva a city that every Fijian can take pride in.

The Minister says tourists will want to see changes once borders open because not everyone comes for the sand and sun.

He also says customers are becoming more sensitive and choose to buy from neat and tidy shops.

Sayed-Khaiyum reminded business of tax rebates for renovating buildings.