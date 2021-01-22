AG directs TSLB to review the suspension

The Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board made a hasty decision without Government’s approval or consultation.

Sayed-Khaiyum says rather than rushing to change the GPA requirements and suspend National Topper’s Scheme students, the TSLB should have consulted with Government, educational institutions, and students.

The Attorney General has directed the Board and CEO of TSLB to urgently review the suspension of National Topper’s Scheme students.

Sayed-Khaiyum met with the TSLB Board and CEO, the Dean of the FNU College of Medicine, and the Solicitor General’s office, along with several representatives of recently suspended NTS students.

A number of issues were raised on the implementation of other TSLB polices.

The AG will be holding discussions with the CEO and the Board of TSLB to review matters such as GPA requirements, the notification process, and probation and suspension protocols.

TSLB has been directed to urgently provide a detailed brief by early next week.