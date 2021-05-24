AG defends FRA, EFL and WAF workers

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has slammed Sitiveni Rabuka’s idea of reinstating the Public Works Department if he forms government.

Sayed-Khaiyum says by making such a comment Rabuka is insulting the great work and sacrifices of those in the public utility sector including the Fiji Roads Authority, Water Authority of Fiji, and Energy Fiji Limited.

Last Friday, the People’s Alliance Party Leader had stated that a Rabuka government will bring back PWD, however, did not outline any plans for the existing public utilities.

“My concept about the Public Work Department is that it is something that we need to bring back and how they work with the Fiji Roads, Water Authority we’ll have to look at in our detail study.”

In Response, Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is able to see greater efficiency in the work carried out by the three institutions in the past several years.

“It’s preposterous to say that. The technology that is being used now, the methodology of constructing, engineering has changed significantly and this young men and women of these agencies, utility agencies are well versed in that.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says existing institutions are able to respond in a timely manner during natural disasters and are able to have meaningful engagement with the government.

He says to bring back the PWD is ridiculous.