News

AG commends district advisory councilors

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 16, 2021 12:50 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has commended District Advisory Councillors for their work in the community during an appreciation day in Tailevu.

Sayed-Khaiyum says advisory councilors play an important role, serving as a link between the government and the people at the grassroots.

He adds many of them face a lot of pressure from their communities.



 

“It is an extremely difficult task. They do have a challenge on their hands, and I think we need to obviously appreciate that and I’m glad that the organizers had arranged this appreciation day for district advisory councilors. We have over the number of years increased their allowances”.

The Attorney General also discussed a number of development initiatives and ways to improve service delivery to the public.

 

