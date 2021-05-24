Home

News

AG commends Climate Change Bill at international conference

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 15, 2021 5:46 am
Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during virtual high-level panel discussion at the inaugural Oceania Environmental Law Conference [Source: Fijian Government]

Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday attended a virtual high-level panel discussion at the inaugural Oceania Environmental Law Conference held in conjunction with the 2nd World Environmental Law Congress.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that addressing climate change means addressing directly or indirectly environmental measures and laws.

He says our future requires us to build resilience against the threat of global pandemics, increased adversities of climate change or an imbalance between economic development and environmental conservation.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during virtual high-level panel discussion at the inaugural Oceania Environmental Law Conference [Source: Fijian Government]

Sayed-Khaiyum adds economic realities precipitated by a history of colonisation, dependency on services such as tourism, globalisation and pandemics pose significant socio-economic pressures on developing countries.

The A-G informed the panel that the draft Climate Change Bill was a ground-breaking piece of legislation as many of its provisions addressed concepts that have never previously been given treatment in national legislation.

The draft Bill addresses critical issues such as planned relocation for communities affected by sea-level rise and climate change, carbon markets, oceans and maritime boundary issues and meeting net- zero targets.


[Source: Fijian Government]

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.