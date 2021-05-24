Home

AG clears air on Dr Hawea’s arrest

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 5:18 am

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has hit out at a statement by the National Federation Party on the arrest of Doctor Jone Hawea.

The NFP posted on its Facebook page that Fiji’s transition to a police state is well underway, evident in the late-night arrest of Doctor Hawea and with no word from the government Chief Legal Officer, the Attorney General.

Sayed-Khaiyum clarified the Office of the Attorney General does not deal with criminal cases and that the Fiji Police Force is independent.

“Anybody who knows about the Constitution in Fiji knows that the Fiji Police Force is independent. The Attorney General’s Office does not deal with criminal matters, the DPP is the prosecuting agency including the police. So it’s like saying that I know that every person who gets arrested we know about it, of course, we don’t.”

Dr Hawea was taken from his Lautoka home by police on Tuesday night and is being questioned in Suva.

His detainment is related to allegations of sharing misinformation on COVID-19.

