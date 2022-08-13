AG cautions youth about regressive politics

[File Photo]

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has cautioned youth about regressive politics as the majority of our population is under the age of 40.

He made the comment during the International Youth day celebrations in Suva yesterday, encouraging the youth to think critically.

He adds for people to win political office, they must not get into racism provincialism, and gender disparity.

“This is, of course, I have to say this, an election year and I’m not here to campaign but you’ll also see a lot of narratives and you as a youth really are the critical voice because if we have regressive politics, you won’t have a brighter future. We must be able to have a political landscape where people provide solutions. For people to win political office they must not get into racism, they must not get into provincialism, and they must not get into gender disparity. They must be able to ensure the policies, the philosophies are being inclusive as to how we can as a country become strong, become inclusive and indeed have a sustainable future for all of us.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says politicians must be able to ensure that policies are inclusive.