AG briefs youth on Fiji’s participation at COP26

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum met with youth who are part of the ClimateScience group today.

Sayed-Khaiyum briefed them on Fiji’s participation and the various issues that will be discussed at the COP26 that will commence later this week in Glasgow, Scotland.

He spoke about the key points in the Climate Change Act 2021 that will create enormous economic opportunities for Fijian landowners.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Act will establish a comprehensive response to climate change, providing for the regulation and governance of the national response to climate change.

The A-G encouraged the youth to plan and research on how they can design innovative projects to better address climate change for future generations.

In addition to sharing their experiences advocating climate change, the youth shared their ideas on how best the subjects can be incorporated into the national education syllabus.

ClimateScience is a UK-based global charity led by hundreds of driven volunteers from 30 countries.