AG announces rolling out of government assistance

[File Photo]

Government pensioners and aftercare beneficiaries will receive a direct additional top-up of $180 to their accounts.

This payment will be done on the 31st of this month which is aligned with the next pension payment date.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says all social welfare recipients will receive a direct additional top-up of $180 to their accounts on the 5th of next month.

Article continues after advertisement

Approximately $18m will be paid out to the 90,000 social welfare recipients and about 8,000 government pensioners and aftercare fund recipients

No applications are required for this group of people as they are already in the system.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that all students on TELS and Toppers do not have to fill out any forms as TSLS knows who the students are and they will receive the payment on the 5th of next month.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is best for students to visit digital platforms for more details on the application process.