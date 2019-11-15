AG and French Ambassador discuss biodiversity conservation

Building climate adaptation and resilience as well as preserving Fiji’s unique biodiversity is a cornerstone of our national development agenda.

Attorney General and Minister responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had discussions with the French Ambassador to Fiji, Jean François on building climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation through nature-based solutions.

The Kiwa initiative supported by France, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – aims to facilitate access to climate change adaptation finance for regional, national and local stakeholders in the Pacific region to foster sustainable local initiatives and capacity building for Pacific islanders.

Fiji looks forward to actively participating in this promising regional initiative.