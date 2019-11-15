Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

AG and French Ambassador discuss biodiversity conservation

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
October 2, 2020 6:30 am
Attorney General and Minister responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had discussions with the French Ambassador to Fiji, Jean François [left] on building climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation through nature-based solutions.[Source: Fijian Government]

Building climate adaptation and resilience as well as preserving Fiji’s unique biodiversity is a cornerstone of our national development agenda.

Attorney General and Minister responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had discussions with the French Ambassador to Fiji, Jean François on building climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation through nature-based solutions.

The Kiwa initiative supported by France, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – aims to facilitate access to climate change adaptation finance for regional, national and local stakeholders in the Pacific region to foster sustainable local initiatives and capacity building for Pacific islanders.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji looks forward to actively participating in this promising regional initiative.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.