AG addresses nurses issues

Improving health infrastructure as well as reviewing salary gaps between nurses and doctors are some concerns raised during the 63rd Fiji Nursing Association Annual General Meeting over the weekend.

Association President Doctor Alisi Vudiniabola also brought up the non-payment of meal allowances for some nurses.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, speaking at the AGM said the government through the Ministry of Health is addressing these issues and will complete overtime and meal allowances in the next pay cycle.

“As highlighted earlier on, overtime will now be restored up to band F for Nurses. As you know that everybody else in the Civil Service gets paid overtime up to Band E. Only Nurses are the ones that get paid from Band F. That will be done immediately from your next pay.”

The Minister stresses rural and maritime allowances will also be paid under the revised budget however there are issues that need to be clarified.

“The rural, we going to do a study on it very quickly, because what used to be rural now in most places or some places are in fact peri-urban now. Like getting out of Suva was seem to be rural, but in fact no longer rural. There’s a four-lane road, there are tar seal roads, there’s connectivity, there’s water, electricity. So there is no longer can be caught with the rural allowance, but deep rural – yes.”

Sayed-Khaiyum was pleased to hear issues from the Nurses themselves and strategize mechanisms to improve health care.