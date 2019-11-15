AG acknowledges work done by general practitioners

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has acknowledged the work done by general practitioners in the past eight months assisting the Health Ministry keep COVID-19 at bay.

While officiating the Fiji College of General Practitioners Dinner and Awards Night in Natadola yesterday, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the vital roles played by practitioners in light of the recent pandemic.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that it has been more than 190 days since our last community case.

“There is less pressure on the medical system and less demand for resources, nonetheless we are prepared for it. It also means that we as the government are able to hold ourselves in a better position when we talk to our development partners with respect to opening borders.”

He adds if the preventative measures had not been put in place then, Fiji would have been in a different position.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there needs to be collaboration and partnership with the public and the private sector.

“For me personally, I cannot understand the idea why there are two organizations. All of you are actually doctors and you could have an umbrella body that represents all doctors in Fiji.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says approximately ninety yachts have come to Fiji through the blue lane initiative.