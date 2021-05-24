AFP donates vehicle to Narcotics Bureau

The Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau has received a vehicle from the Australian Federal Police to assist with operations.

AFP Senior Liaison Officer Detective Superintendent, Adrian Morton handed over the keys to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Detective Superintendent Morton reaffirmed Australia’s support in assisting Fiji’s efforts in maintaining law and order and its supporting role to fellow Pacific law enforcement partners.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the AFP places great emphasis on the importance of strengthening partnerships because the principle of protecting the community remains the same, irrespective of whether you’re serving in Fiji, Australia or the Pacific region.

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho thanked the Australian Government and Australian Federal Police for their continued support.