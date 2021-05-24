Affordable insurance for climate vulnerability

Vulnerable communities will now be able to access affordable climate and disaster risk insurance following the launch of Fiji’s first-ever Parametric Microinsurance Product.

For two dollars a week, low-income Fijians will be able to access up to $1, 000 after a flood of cyclone.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says climate emergency is here and the government saw climate and disaster risk insurance as one of the most sustainable shields of protection that can be offered to vulnerable communities.

“The Parametric Product offers two covers to help affected households respond to cyclones and flood risks. Both carry a maximum coverage of $1, 000 with annual premiums of $100. That means for less than two dollars a week a Fijian households that is vulnerable to the devastation of future storms can forge themselves a shield financial security. They will not wait for the government to pay them after a storm strikes. Assistance will be available to them very quickly.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has worked tirelessly to develop this insurance solution that can extend a sustainable lifeline of financial security to the people on the frontline of future disasters

“The product had to meet three high-bars. It had to be affordable, fit for purpose and attractive to insurance agencies. Our work with the UNDP, UNCDF, Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation program or PICAP since 2019 has led to the development of Fiji’s first-ever climate and disaster risk Parametric Micro Insurance product that is affordable enough to serve low-income individuals who cannot qualify for conventional insurance products and attractive enough to bring the private sector onboard.”

No VAT will be charged on the Parametric Microinsurance Product and Sayed-Khaiyum says this will help improve affordability and market viability.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this insurance product is one part of a much larger hole as the government is accelerating adaptation and ensuring national decisions and investments are climate sensitized.

He adds this is why the government has supported the pilot of this Parametric Product by providing grant support to PICAP through the Government of Luxemburg.