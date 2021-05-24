Home

News

Affected children in Tonga will be supported: UNICEF

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 12:15 pm
UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch, says they are on standby to provide humanitarian support to the government of Tonga and its people.[Pic: Nikki Mariner-Peseta]

UNICEF Pacific will be deploying urgent life-saving support to families and children in Tonga following the aftermath of the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch, says they are on standby to provide humanitarian support to the government of Tonga and its people.

The organization is also looking at working with civil society organizations and other development partners to ensure immediate response efforts on the ground, which include providing clean water and emergency health supplies.

Veitch says once the needs are confirmed by the government of Tonga, it will transport its pre-positioned emergency supplies from Fiji and Brisbane warehouses. These include essential water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) kits, water containers and buckets, water field test kits, tarpaulins, recreational kits, and tents that can be immediately mobilized for distribution.

With borders closed in Tonga due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF will work with the government and its partners on the ground to reach children and families with the support they urgently need.

Following weeks of the volcanic activity emitting ash, the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano in Tonga erupted violently on January 15, with satellite imagery indicating a 5 km wide plume of ash, steam, and gas rising approximately 20 km above the volcano. Within minutes, the volcanic eruption generated a 1.2-metre tsunami that crashed ashore in coastal areas of Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa. Tsunami warnings were also issued for Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Australia, and New Zealand.

 

