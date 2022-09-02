AFD invests in three climate change resilience projects in Fiji

The Agence Française de Développement has further strengthened its support towards climate change resilience through three projects in Fiji.

Speaking at the end of a two-week visit to Fiji, Regional Director, Virginie Bleitrach says AFD operates in the country through regional projects in response to shared climate change and biodiversity issues and to develop joint solutions.

“Most of the Kiwa Initiative projects do benefit to Fiji in particular, with such projects around agro-forestry for example, mangrove restoration, coral reefs restoration, also the fight against coastal erosion floods. So it’s the key projects in Fiji.”

Bleitrach says the three local projects are the mangrove restoration with C3 Fiji in Vanua Levu, nature-based solution seawall with the Ministry of Waterways and Environment, and enhancement of the conservation status of the Sigatoka Sand Dunes with the National Trust of Fiji.

She says the three projects are valued at around $1.4 million.