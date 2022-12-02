Advocacy on gender-based violence continues

[File Photo]

A two-day consultation focusing on the Western Interagency Response to Gender-Based Violence was formally launched today as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The consultation is also an opportunity to advocate and unite to raise awareness about gender-based violence, challenge discriminatory attitudes and call for improved services to end violence against women for good.

Speaking during the opening, Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai says, that support from NGO’s and communities is vital in the fight against gender-based violence.

“There are legislations and protocols and plans to prevent and respond to the abuse, Government can’t do this alone. Therefore, depend on mutual partnerships with NGOS and various sectors of societies and communities working together we can do more to prevent gender-based violence and make our communities safer.”

Some of the key objectives include strengthening collaboration and coordination between service providers to better respond to cases of gender-based violence, promote the enforcement of the Interagency Guidelines on child protection and increase access to justice for survivors.