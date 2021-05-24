Home

Full Coverage
News

Advisory Councillor recalls call for help

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 7, 2022 5:10 am

An Advisory Councillor for Galau Rakiraki says he will never be able to forget the call for help from Mohini Lata who was allegedly attacked by her brother in Volivoli on Wednesday night.

Mohini Lata, her wheelchair-bound husband Rajiv Kumar, her sister-in-law Ragni Narayan and nephew Ravinesh Deo were allegedly attacked with a cane knife by the suspect who later took his own life.

Advisory Councillor, Shiri Krishna says Lata called him at around 1 am and informed him that her stepbrother has allegedly murdered her family members.

Article continues after advertisement

Krishna says Lata asked for help following which he informed Police and requested assistance.

He says a few minutes later Lata called again saying that she is losing consciousness.

Krishna says at around 1.30 am, the suspect’s 12-year-old daughter also called him using Lata’s phone and informed him about the incident.

He says the girl had allegedly hidden herself during the whole incident.

He says she informed him that her father allegedly attacked the family members.

Krishna says police reached the scene within half an hour.

He says the victim Mohini Lata who is in her early 50s was the sole breadwinner in the family and was looking after her wheelchair-bound husband.

Lata used to work as a housemaid and earned $15 a day.

She remains admitted at the Rakiraki Hospital.

Police investigation continues into the alleged homicide.

