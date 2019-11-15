Adverse weather to start from Wednesday

Fijians can start feeling the adverse weather from Wednesday.

This is according to Acting Director Meteorological Services Terry Atalifo who says the Tropical Disturbance which is in between Vanuatu and Fiji is highly likely to intensify into a cyclone later today.

Atalifo says once it’s a cyclone they will most probably name it TC Yasa which will either be a category 3 or 4 system when it’s closer to the Fiji group.

“Once it’s a category 1 cyclone it remains in the waters between Vanuatu and Fiji. It will continue to linger around open waters for the next two days but by then we expect the system to further develop by later Monday we expect the system to most probably become a category 2 and later on Tuesday the system is also expected to further develop and attain a category 3 cyclone.”

He says they are calling on Fijians to start preparing and not to wait until the last minute.

According to Atalfio, the system is expected to bring in lots of rain and destructive winds.

“The danger here is that by Wednesday we expect the system to take a southeast track and that will mean it’s heading closer to the Fiji group.”

Atalifo also says that TD02F which is the main system they are tracking has combined with the weakened TD01F.

He says there’s also a system TD03F they are monitoring which is close to Tonga, however, it poses no threat to Fiji at this stage.