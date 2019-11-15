Adverse weather to continue into the weekend

The rainy weather will continue to affect Fiji until the weekend.

Fiji Meteorology Services director Misaeli Funaki says a trough of low pressure has been slow moving over Fiji in the last couple of days.

Funaki says heavy rain extends to the Eastern and interior parts of Vitilevu and outer maritime islands in the Lau group and Kadavu.

“Heavy rain and the flood that comes with it especially for low lying flood prone areas is expected to persist for the next couple of days especially up until Saturday.”

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to Waimanu, Waidina, Wainimala and Wainibuka river.

It is also in force for Naboutini village to Navua, Veisari to Lami along the Queens road, Suva to Nausori corridor and Korovou along the Kings road.

Residents in low lying areas within the Central Eastern Division are also advised to remain cautious.

Funaki says mariners need to be aware that there is also a strong wind warning for the Southern Lau group.

“Mariners should be aware that there is also a strong wind warning that is out there, especially for the southern Koro Sea, the Southern Lau waters and the group of islands from Lakeba, heading all the way down to Ono-I-Lau and Kadavu passage.”

Funaki is advising the general public to exercise extreme caution in the next couple of days.
























