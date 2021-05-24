Home

Adverse weather delays rice harvest

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North
April 1, 2022 3:40 pm

Rice farmers in the Northern Division have had to delay their harvest due to the current wet weather conditions.

During his three-day tour of the Northern Division this week, Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says he noticed fields of rice ripe for harvest but they are full of water.

However, some rice farmers are attributing the delay to a shortage of rice harvesters.

Article continues after advertisement

“I get calls, text messages every day, Minister, my rice is ready to be harvested, Ministry is not sending the harvester. It’s not a shortage of harvesters. We have nine harvesters on the ground but they can’t enter the fields.”

Dr Reddy says they want all rice farmers to harvest their paddy but the wet weather condition is not allowing it.

“I can bring in 40 harvester now but the fact of the matter is that he harvesters cannot enter your field. I was coming by I saw rice totally ripe ready to be harvested but the field full of water. I can park the harvesters there but they can’t enter the field to harvest. We have hired three more private harvesters. The delay in rice harvesting is not because of shortage of harvester.”

Dr Reddy says government will be acquiring three more new harvesters and they are expecting 10 more from the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

He had assured farmers, the availability of harvesters will no longer be an issue.

