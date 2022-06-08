Advancing women’s financial inclusion: FDB CEO

Fiji Development Bank CEO, Saud Minam.

The Fiji Development Bank will soon be rolling out initiatives specifically for women entrepreneurs.

Chief Executive Saud Minam says the bank is committed to championing women’s empowerment and its working on improving some of its policies.

“My personal target is that in the next two to three years’ time, we should be looking at 25 per cent of our target should be the female customer base in FDB and it could be on Agriculture,

Fisheries, SMEs- those sort of things.”

The CEO adds the bank will not discriminate through its new initiatives as they are focused on reducing the gender gap by increasing services to women, disadvantaged individuals, and cluster groups.

The bank yesterday organized a workshop on Gender Equality and Social Inclusion.