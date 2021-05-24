Home

Advancing gender equality requires a change in mindset

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 7, 2021 5:17 am

The law is a key factor in the advancement of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

These sentiments were shared by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar at the Inter-Tertiary Law School Gala Awards in Suva.

Speaking at the Awards night, Akbar says advancing gender equality requires the changing of mindsets and this can be done through advocacy, awareness programs, legal reform and settling legal issues.

She says gender mainstreaming into every sector of our economy is critical if we are to reach gender parity by 2030.

She adds that changing attitudes is fundamental in achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

