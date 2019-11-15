ADRA Fiji successfully establishes development plans

The Adventist Disaster Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji has successfully developed Village Development Plans.

This was done through its Yadrayadravaki Accountability and Monitoring Programme.

It has also established over 134 Community Budget Monitoring Committees.

Article continues after advertisement

The programme which is currently being piloted in the Cakaudrove Province is aimed at improving capacities of community-based organizations in Fiji or CSO’s in order to foster governance and accountability.

ADRA Fiji Country Director, Iliapi Tuwai says these Budget Monitoring Committees will support Village Headsmen in overseeing the implementation of the development plans and support them in seeing accountability and transparency is practiced in the village process.

Tuwai says since its implementation in 2018, the programme has been focusing on financial management, strategic planning, human resource management, proposal writing, standard operating procedures and monitoring and evaluation – to improve the abilities of members of 134 villages in the 16 districts in Cakaudrove.

Work conducted so far include the training of 30 CSO in partnership with the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) on policy dialogue, engaging community on development projects, and officially registering CSOs.

The programme has also facilitated the implementation of local budget accountability activities with trained CSOs deployed to communities to conduct training on Financial Literacy.

Funded by the European Union and implemented by ADRA Germany through ADRA Fiji, the three-year project is in alignment to the Istanbul Principles for CSO Development Effectiveness.