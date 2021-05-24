Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|
Full Coverage

News

ADRA Fiji prioritises psychological well-being of children

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 4:50 am

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji is committed to assisting the Education Ministry and relevant stakeholders in improving the psychological well-being of children across the country.

Country Director, Iliapi Tuwai says there is a need for more teachers to undergo psychological first aid training to deal with children who are unable to cope with schoolwork during these trying times.

He believes the notion that children must not be included in development should be a thing of the past because more attention is needed to build their resilience.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s called an accelerator. Accelerate is to move fast. Because these are things that are happening and we need not delay for tomorrow. And the challenge for us today is to do something, rather than just talk about it.”

Tuwai says they will create more awareness to influence people at the grassroots level to take advantage of the counselling services, particularly when mental health issues are still considered taboo in some societies.

“Given the situation that we had just gone through from COVID-19, when there is a complete lockdown, the teachers are not at liberty to come in to do their work. That’s why we also need to seriously think about our parents. The parents need to be taught how to teach their children.”

Fiji Program Support Facility Technical Advisor, Nazia Raza says 35 teachers have so far completed the counselling training under their facility.

“Counselling was a need identified by the Ministry, and DFAT saw that there was a need as well to provide the funding support for that. So, from Ministry there are teachers based in schools that were in child protection officer role, so they had expressed their interest to further their education and need in training and counselling.”

The Education Ministry also believes parents and guardians need more capacity to provide support for children at home.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.