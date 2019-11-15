ADRA Fiji joins LTDD fight

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji is supporting the Government’s efforts on the ground in minimizing the risks of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea in the Northern Division.

ADRA Fiji’s first response team has been coordinating closely with the Commissioner Northern, Divisional Health Office and Emergency Operations Centers in identifying hot spot areas to be assisted with Wash and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) kits.

277 WASH kits have so far been distributed to 18 affected communities in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata and it will benefit 1282 individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the vital components of the WASH kits is the water filter that can even filter river water for safe consumption.

Team Leader Distribution Akanisi Radinivugalei says they’ve seen and heard the plight of the people who have contaminated water supplies.

She adds they have positioned their response to first meet the immediate need of addressing WASH before they look into other areas of priorities.