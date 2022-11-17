ADRA Fiji bid to assist waste management in islands

[Photo: ADRA Fiji]

The Adventist Development Relief Agency Fiji is working with stakeholders to continue developing waste management strategies in various islands across the country.

Learning Environmental Adaptation for Development Project Manager, Mesake Semainaliwa says since September this year, the Pacific Waste Recyclers is collaborating with the Ministry of Environment to venture into sustainable waste management on islands.

He stresses ADRA Fiji has also stepped in to look at ways of transporting waste materials from Koro or other islands to the Naboro Landfill.

Semainaliwa says this approach aims to make Fiji a waste-free country in the near future.

“There are more than 300 islands in Fiji, whatever goes to the islands are brought from the mainland and there is no proper channel for bringing back these waste materials. So the project whilst the government in collaboration with Pacific Waste Recycling and IUCN looking into that aspect, the European Union project in Koro also has that component of waste management.”

Semainaliwa adds that at the end of the day, the onus rests on every Fijian to be responsible for waste management, and reduce health-related risks and food security issues post-disaster, especially when Fiji is in cyclone season.