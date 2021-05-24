ADRA calls for support for parents

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji is emphasizing the need for parents to undergo various training to ensure their children do not lose track of their studies should there be any lockdowns in the future.

ADRA Country Director, Iliapi Tuwai says the pandemic has presented opportunities for government and non-government organizations to review their operations procedures.

Tuwai says they have held discussions with the Education Ministry and the Ministry is working towards developing a program to conduct classes at home.

He adds this is a way forward for Fiji, particularly in times of disaster.

“Parents need to be taught how to teach their children. I’m sure the Ministry also is considering this and already has plans to conduct school classes at home, to have home schools. This is the way forward not only for Fiji, even outside the region, if we are faced again with lockdown then parents have the confidence to teach their children.”

Tuwai reiterates the need for more teachers to undergo psychological first aid training to deal with children who are unable to cope with schoolwork during these trying times.