News

Adopting technology in agriculture crucial: Reddy

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 6, 2022 4:30 am
[Photo: Supplied]

The need to adopt relevant technology and mechanization is crucial to meet the targets in the agriculture sector.

Speaking to the Viwawa rice farmers cluster in Deuba, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy highlighted the sector needs to develop exponentially for sustained growth and development.

Dr Reddy says this is crucial particularly in local rice production to help decrease import bills.

“We need to ‘Rice Up’, the entire country needs to ‘Rice Up’, we’ve got more than 83,000 farmers, just imagine if these 83,000 farmers all allocated 1-acre each to grow rice, then we wouldn’t need to import any more rice into the country and we will save the $42m that we are paying to Vietnam.”

Dr Reddy says the Ministry is promoting the three-month rain-fed rice variety that does not need irrigation.

The Ministry no longer promotes the traditional six-month rice variety as the three-month variety is easier and better to grow.

