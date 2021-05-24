Home

Adimaitoga took a swipe at CFL and The Fiji Times

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 25, 2021 4:03 pm

The Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs took a swipe at ‘The Fiji Times’ and ‘Communications Fiji Limited’ claiming that the two organizations are fond of publishing articles that have little to no basis in truth.

Selai Adimaitoga in her end-of-week statement in Parliament says the media plays an important role in society, to be fair, informative and speaks to the truth.

Adimaitoga reiterated the need for the media to do their research and not just focus on getting clicks.

“Look at CFL, they will publish anything on their website and social media that the Opposition says or anyone else who speaks against the government. CFL will not check if what was said has any truth. To them truth is cheap, they care about comments and clicks as a result, they are whipping their readers up to believe lies just like Fiji Times was and still is doing.”

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in response adds CFL and Fiji Times often don’t ask the government about development programs and areas of public interest.

“They’ll only cover you when somebody says something and then they will want your response and of course your response will go in the last paragraph with two lines.”

Questions sent by FBC News to the two media organizations remain unanswered.

However, CFL in an article published on its online platform says its stations and website have never been in the business of personalizing and politicizing issues and they always stand for balance, fairness and accuracy.

The Fiji Times in its paper today also published that it is not anti-government, nor are they pro-government adding that it exists to publish all views and to ensure there is balanced coverage of news and balanced political debate.

 

