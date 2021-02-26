Adimaitoga and Qereqeretabua shares parliament experience

A research report on Violence Against Women in Parliament was launched today covering Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands.

Following the launch, Parliamentarians Adi Selai Adimaitoga and Lenora Qereqeretabua shared their experiences as both say words used during parliamentary sessions are sometimes concerning.

Assistant Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Selai Adimaitoga, says she has experienced verbal attacks in parliament but has found a way to overcome them.

“I believe that to be strong I don’t have to adhere to that or listen to them just to go forward, but then it hurt my feelings too.”

National Federation Party MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua, says it is important for parliamentarians to use the right choice of words during debates.

“There are people in parliament who talk about speaking against violence against women, but in some contribution, there are personal attacks against women.”

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, in acknowledging work by women parliamentarians says he takes very seriously any attempts of violence against his female staff.

“Our women and girls are targeted at homes, as well as in the workplace, in schools, hospitals, and Universities, in the street. I take it very personally when our staff who are women are targeted at their workplace.”

The survey report has revealed that Fiji is among the highest performing countries in the region for women representation in parliament and following the 2018 General Election, it has raised its global ranking to 114.