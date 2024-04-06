Adi Vani guides Fijiana to quarters

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side is through to the Hong Kong 7s quarter-finals after beating Ireland 21-5 in its last pool game.

Adi Vani Buleki started the campaign for Fiji when she sliced through the defense and ran away 60 meters to score.

Successive penalties to Ireland inside Fiji’s half wasn’t converted into points by the Irish as the national side led 7-nil at halftime.

Verenaisi Bari who has been consistently performing in this tournament set up Buleki for her second after the break.

Ireland scored an unconverted try with two minutes remaining before young Meredani Qoro put the result beyond reach with a touchdown between the sticks.

The women’s quarter-finals starts at 7:34 tonight.