Adi Tema joins FijiFirst for its drive for a better future

The FijiFirst President, Adi Tema Sovau says the drive to realize a better future for Fijians is what attracted her to join the party.

Reflecting on the Bible’s teaching, Adi Sovau says good leadership is from God and as God’s children, Fijians must be obedient to the government and leaders of the day.

The FijiFirst President being part of the younger generation, she is overwhelmed with the hundreds of people who have pledged their support towards her.

She adds that a lot of young people want stability, consistency in policy and prosperity which FijiFirst provides.

The Marama Taukei Naua says she has always believed that FijiFirst is very inclusive.