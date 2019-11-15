Adhere to tenancy agreements: Housing Minister

Fijians living in Public Rental Board flats have once again been urged to adhere to their tenancy agreement.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Community Development Premila Kumar while touring the Vakatora flats in Lautoka yesterday informed residents that anyone found in breach of tenancy agreements will be evicted.

Kumar says that some tenants have been found consuming alcohol in their flats and this is prohibited.

The Minister upon completing her 3-day tour of the Western Division was pleased with the consultations that she had.

She was able to address various issues ranging from housing to market issues.

Kumar says she will go back and relook at all the issues discussed in the West and return with policies and solutions.