ADF team involved in rebuilding Lekutu Secondary farewelled 

The Australian Defence Force team who were conducting building works at the Lekutu Secondary School in Bua have been farewelled in Nadi last night.

This is after the completion of the first phase of the reconstruction which saw 34 personnel involved.

Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu says this is a demonstration of the relationship that Fiji and Australia share.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is what the Vuvale Partnership is about the agreement that was signed between our two leaders a few years back and its good to see the continued engagement.”

Lekutu Secondary is among schools on Vanua Levu that were badly damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in December last year.

Phase one is now completed and the team is returning home for Christmas.

Sapper Donald Currie says the experience is something that he will cherish forever.

“very hard yet very rewarding and the people were so fantastic, the RFMF work so hard day in and day out, we can’t thank each other enough.”

The second part of the project will take place early next year.

Meanwhile, the Exercise Coral Warrior involved eight ADF personnel deployed to Fiji while three RFMF deployed to Australia from October to November to undertake skills sharing.

The focus this year is on Military Police, Fitness and Public Affairs training which involved the military police program forensics, search techniques and investigations.