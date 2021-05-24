ADF soldiers start arriving for Lekutu school rehab

A group of 12 soldiers from the Australian Defence Forces have arrived into Vanua Levu for the rehabilitation of Lekutu Secondary School in Bua.

FBC News understands the group arrived into the country on Monday and were flown straight to Labasa Airport.

They are now under a seven day quarantine period inside the Lekutu Secondary School compound.

After their quarantine period, ground work on the rehabilitation work at the school will commence.

Another lot of 25 soldiers will arrive into the country later to reinforce the manpower for the building of the new classrooms.



Tents where the ADF personnel are in quaratine

A total of eight classrooms fully fitted with desks and chairs, a dormitory, a diner and four teacher’s quarters will be built by the ADF.

They will also be fitting solar power for the school and quarters.

A total of $19 million was injected by the Australian Government for the rehabilitation of Northern schools damaged by TC Yasa.

The biggest slice is being directed towards rebuilding at Lekutu Secondary School.