ADF pay courtesy visit to Commissioner Northern

The Australian Defence Forces team in Vanua Levu today paid a courtesy visit to Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima.

Led by contingent Commander, Major Donald Robertson, the team met with the Commissioner at the completion of their quarantine to discuss their plans and program over the next few weeks.

The ADF advance team, consisting of 12 soldiers arrived in the country last week and completed quarantine earlier this week.

Article continues after advertisement

The main group consisting of 25 soldiers arrived in Vanua Levu on Tuesday and are currently in quarantine at the Lekutu Secondary School compound.

They will complete their quarantine next week before the commencement of engineering works for the building of new classrooms.