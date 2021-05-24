ADF continues education support in Vanua Levu

The Australian Defence Force continues its support to education in the Northern Division with the building of new school facilities.

Today, they handed over a new classroom for Namoli Kindergarten in Labasa, Macuata.

ADFs Captain Xavier Caster says it is more than just a building, it is a building that will breed the future of Namoli, the future of Vanua Levu.

Divisional Education Officer Northern, Iliseva Volai says a kindergarten is a bridge to the start of formal education and it is where dreams are born.

Volai reminded parents of their roles and responsibilities in their children’s education and urged for the proper utilisation of the new school facility.

The Namoli Kindergarten classroom was totally destroyed by TC Yasa in December last year.

At the beginning of school this year, students were learning in a tent.

The ADF provided building materials for the new classroom and RFMF provided the manpower.

