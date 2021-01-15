ADF assistance strengthens Vuvale partnership

The successful partnership between the Australian Defense Force and the Fiji Military in restoring Fijian lives to a certain state of normalcy can be attributed to the strong Vuvale partnership between the two countries.

The HMAS Adelaide Commanding Officer, Captain Stuart Watters says being able to assist Fijians severely affected by TC Yasa was worth missing out Christmas and New Year with their loved ones in Australia.

He adds they have been able to distribute one million litres of drinking water to affected communities in the 20 days that they have been in Fiji.

The HMAS Commanding Officer says they have also distributed 150 tonnes of aid using both land craft and helicopters.

Besides providing assistance to those in need, the ADF personnel were also involved in the construction of the Galoa Primary School in Bua and nine other buildings in the district.

“The team involves at least 10 Australian tradesman and 10 Fijians and they did a phenomenal job in the incredible heat and quite a lot of rain. But they were able to really stick with it and get that building up and running.”

Captain Watters hopes the assistance provided will endure for generations and make a difference in the lives of Fijians that were assisted.

The ADF personnel is also hoping to finish the temporary flooring of the Lekutu High School in the next two days before leaving for Australia tomorrow.