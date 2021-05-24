Construction on Lekutu Secondary School begins

Australian Defence Forces and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers have started reconstructing classrooms at Lekutu Secondary School in Bua.

Officiating the groundbreaking ceremony Commissioner Northern Division, Uraia Rainima says this will be the first permanent classrooms to be built after TC Yasa.

TC Yasa which hit Fiji in December last year battered the Bua province and Lekutu Secondary School suffered the most damage with seven classrooms, a dormitory, a dining hall, and several teachers’ quarters destroyed.

Article continues after advertisement

Rainima says the construction of the new classrooms and school facilities will bring smiles to the faces of students and teachers of the school.

“Today, we are turning a new chapter as we see the construction of the new permanent built classrooms which will house the hundreds and thousands of the future generation of Lekutu providing them with a good learning environment.”

Rainima also thanked the Australian government for funding the construction under the Vuvale Partnership between Australian Defence Forces and Fiji Military Forces.

Officer in Command Australian Defence Forces, Major Donald Robertson says quality education is mutually shared between Fiji and Australia and the construction of the classrooms supports that.

“Over the past weeks, it has been clear that education infrastructure is key for the matanitu (government) and the people of Fiji. The reconstruction of education infrastructure such as these classrooms is part of Australia’s commitment to Fiji in support of and in the spirit of the Vuvale Partnership.”

The reconstruction project includes eight new classrooms, new ablution blocks, a new boys’ dormitory, a new dining hall, and four teacher’s quarters.

According to Major Donaldson, they plan to complete construction works by November 14.

Any leftover works will be completed next year.