Adequate waste management system vital

The pressure on Fijians finding affordable housing opportunities in urban centers has increased in recent years.

Revitalization of Informal Settlements and Environment (RISE) programme Coordinator Isoa Vakarewa says, their findings over the past three years shows that this has contributed to the increase in informal settlements.

Vakarewa says this poses environment risks.

Article continues after advertisement

He says as part of their pilot project, they’ve identified 12 informal settlements within the Suva/Nausori corridor where they will be improving waste management system, sanitation, and hygiene.

“These settlements that are very much present in urban centers are not part of the centralized sanitation facilities. Some of this big infrastructure are waste fit for purpose they run along the informal settlements unfortunately, these settlements are not connected therefore, their waste is not treated. Which puts a lot of the environment in these informal settlements”.

RISE has also noted a 25 percent decrease in their community engagement since March due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

However, the teams are all geared up to make up for time lost in implementing the community code design plans at identified settlements.