Adequate manpower to conduct voter registration: Senimoli

The Fijian Elections Office has mobilized its manpower as more Fijians are expected to register or update their voter card this week.

Director of Operations, Ana Senimoli says around 123,000 Fijians are yet to upgrade to the blue voter card and most of these people are expected to flock to registration locations over the next few days.

Senimoli says the current phase of the nationwide voter registration drive is expected to draw to a close at 7 pm on Saturday, hence, Fijians are being reminded to renew their voter card in order to participate in the upcoming election.

“We have 60 teams that will be underground this week as well as we are getting support from our HQ staff from all the divisions as well, so we will be up there in full force this week, ensuring that all voters can access our voter services.”

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they’re expecting a high number of registrations, and the trend will vary compared to the registration figures recorded in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

“We are looking at over 680,000 voters for this election, and with the rate at which new young people are registering. It’s very encouraging.”

Saneem adds that they’re targeting Fijians in urban centres this week, as they’ve noted that eligible voters in these areas are yet to register or upgrade their voter cards.

Meanwhile, the registration teams have successfully covered 445 settlements, 1,064 villages, and 139 secondary schools over the past few months.